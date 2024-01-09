Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin will open cold weather shelters Tuesday night, according to a city release.

Registration for shelter will occur between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Road, which will act as the central embarkation point for individuals seeking an overnight shelter.

The Homeless Strategy activates cold weather shelters if the forecast is predicted to be 32 degrees or colder overnight, 35 degrees or colder overnight with precipitation, or 35 degrees or colder overnight with wind chill of 32 or colder.

The city said it shared its plans to community partners who work directly with Austin’s unsheltered population and texted information directly to unsheltered individuals who are registered with the city’s recently launched text alert system.

How to access a cold weather shelter

Registration for shelter occurs between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center. Bus routes to OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142 and 801.

Anyone seeking a cold weather shelter and does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride. CapMetro partners with the City to transport individuals from OTC to a shelter location.

While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone needing a warm place to spend the night. Individuals can get information about access and activation by calling the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-972-5055.

Austin residents can find emergency information in multiple languages online.