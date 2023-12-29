AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin will open cold weather shelters Friday night, according to a city release.

Registration for shelter will occur between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Road, which will act as the central embarkation point for individuals seeking an overnight shelter.

According to the city release, the Homeless Strategy Office determines when to activate cold weather shelters no later than 9 a.m. each day using National Weather Service (NWS) projections for the Camp Mabry Location.

HSO activates cold weather shelters if the forecast is predicted to be 32 degrees or colder overnight, 35 degrees or colder overnight with precipitation, or 35 degrees or colder overnight with wind chill of 32 or colder.

How to access a cold weather shelter

Registration for shelter occurs between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center. Bus routes to OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142, 801.

Anyone seeking a cold weather shelter and does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride. CapMetro partners with the City to transport individuals from OTC to a shelter location.



While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone needing a warm place to spend the night. Individuals can get information about access and activation by calling the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-972-5055.

Austin residents can find emergency information in multiple languages online.