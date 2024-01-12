AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin said it was activating cold weather shelters ahead of the cold temperatures. The shelters will be open from Saturday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 16

According to a release from the city, registration for shelter would be between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day at One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road.

The city said the Homeless Strategy Office determines when to activate cold weather shelters using National Weather Service projections.

“HSO activates cold weather shelters if the forecast is predicted to be 32 degrees or colder overnight, 35 degrees or colder overnight with precipitation, or 35 degrees or colder overnight with a wind chill of 32 or colder,” the city said.

How to access a cold weather shelter

Registration for shelter occurs between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road. Bus routes to OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142 and 801.

Anyone seeking a cold weather shelter and does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride. CapMetro partners with the City to transport individuals from OTC to a shelter location.

While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone needing a warm place to spend the night. Individuals can get information about access and activation by calling the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-972-5055.

Austin residents can find emergency information in multiple languages online.