AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin wants help you honor your favorite Texas historical figure this holiday season. It will do so with cookie ornaments it makes and you decorate.

The city said the Parks and Recreation Department’s Brush Square Museums will be distributing the salt dough gingerbread cookie ornaments and a variety of decorating supplies to eight Austin sites as part of its fourth annual Gingerbread History Heroes program.

The ornaments will be available from Friday until Dec. 31. The city said participants can decorate an ornament as their favorite figure from Texas history.

The program is free for everyone.

The eight locations are: