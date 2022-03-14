City of Austin offering $500 bonus for new lifeguards, camp counselors

FILE — Barton Springs pool on a day when it was much warmer than temperatures we will see Jan. 21, 2022.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To combat its local staffing shortage, the City of Austin Parks and Recreation is offering a summer completion bonus for lifeguards and camp counselors.

Parks and Rec said it would offer $500 summer completion bonuses for all temporary lifeguards and temporary summer camp counselors who meet the criteria.

The $500 bonus qualifications vary by position.

According to the Parks and Rec, lifeguard staff must be fully trained and working June 1 through Aug. 15 and working three shifts per week, unless otherwise approved, in order to receive the bonus.

Lifeguard applicants must be 15 years old or older and apply online through the city’s Aquatic Division.

Summer camp staff must be fully trained and working June 6 through Aug. 12, working an average of 20+ hours a week, unless otherwise approved, and did not receive a bonus in Dec. 2021 in order to qualify for the 2022 bonus.

Applicants must be 18 years old and older to apply with pay starting at $15/hour. To view more information on summer camp staffing, visit the City of Austin’s website.

Staffing shortages have plagued the city as it tries to rebound following the pandemic. Barton Springs Pool recently adjusted its operating hours due to a lifeguard shortage, closing Mondays and Wednesdays.

The city reported the pool would reopen to normal operating hours once staffing improved, but it wasn’t clear how long it would take to hire, train and certify enough lifeguards to meet the pool’s needs.