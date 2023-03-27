AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s getting warm and summer is right around the corner.

Austin Parks and Recreation is now hiring seasonal summer camp counselors. Pay starts at $20 per hour, and sick leave is provided for all staff.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older.

The department said in a press release that counselors are needed to “lead and inspire children and teens through educational experiences, activities, and adventures.”

Multiple positions in Community Recreation, Cultural and Art, Nature Based as well as Inclusion and Adaptive Programs are currently hiring for the summer.

According to the release, many full-time staff members at the department started their careers as summer camp counselors.