AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin now has an ice storm debris zone lookup map on the Austin Resource Recovery page, Mayor Kirk Watson said in a tweet.

“Over 123K tons of debris have been collected so far, which would fill more than three Q2 stadiums,” Watson said.

The map gives a search option by clicking the “Find address or place” search box, or choose “use current location,” according to the website.

The map is broken down into four different sections, which include:

Not started

Work in progress

First pass completed

Second pass completed

To see the map in full, go here.