AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin now has an ice storm debris zone lookup map on the Austin Resource Recovery page, Mayor Kirk Watson said in a tweet.
“Over 123K tons of debris have been collected so far, which would fill more than three Q2 stadiums,” Watson said.
The map gives a search option by clicking the “Find address or place” search box, or choose “use current location,” according to the website.
The map is broken down into four different sections, which include:
- Not started
- Work in progress
- First pass completed
- Second pass completed
To see the map in full, go here.