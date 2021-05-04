City of Austin needs your help clearing sidewalks of trees, vegetation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With spring in full bloom, the right of way (ROW) roads, alleys, sidewalks and trails around Austin need to be cleared for walkers, hikers, bikers and drivers.

The City of Austin Public Works is asking for the community’s help to trim overgrown vegetation that may be blocking those 5,000 miles of ROW roads around the city and impairing sight lines for pedestrians and drivers.

Cars, dockless vehicles and waste carts should also be clear of the right of way. Property owners are required to maintain the trees and vegetation on their property.

Here are the guidelines for trimming vegetation around the ROW.

Sidewalks: Limbs and vegetation must be trimmed back from the edge of and at least eight feet above.

Streets/Alleys: Limbs and vegetation must be trimmed back from the curb and at least 14 feet above.

Grass and Weeds: Maintain grass and weeds at a maximum height of 12 inches throughout property and to the edge of the street or alley.

Corners: Vegetation within ten feet from the curb should be kept at a height of two feet.

Fire Hydrants: Remove trees or plants within five feet.

General: Trim or remove vegetation blocking signal lights, traffic, and pedestrian signs.

“When we work together to maintain our public spaces, we’re making Austin more accessible for people of all ages and abilities,” said Assistant City Manager Gina Fiandaca in a release from the city. “Supporting community accessibility is one piece of the larger Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, which guides the future of our transportation network.”

You can report overgrown vegetation, dockless vehicles and waste carts that are in the public right of ways to Austin 311. Learn more here.