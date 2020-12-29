City of Austin names new homeless strategy officer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has chosen a new homeless strategy officer to start in the new year, leaders announced Monday.

Dianna Grey, a University of Texas at Austin alumna, will begin her new duties Jan. 4.

Recently, Grey has been an independent consultant in private practice and from 2008 to 2014, she was director of the Texas Office of Corporation for Supportive Housing.

“I’m honored and excited to be joining the City of Austin’s efforts to end homelessness in our community,” said Grey in a press release. “There is much work ahead, but I’m confident that Austin is equipped to meet this challenge. I look forward to collaborating with talented City staff, dedicated service providers, and community stakeholders to achieve our shared goal to ensure all Austinites have access to a safe and dignified place to call home.”

Under the direction of Austin Public Health, the homeless strategy officer coordinates homeless response activities between multiple departments to make sure everything goes smoothly and effectively.

“I’m so happy to have Dianna join the Austin Public Health team. Her experience working in the field of homeless and housing services over the years in Austin and other major cities in Texas makes her a valuable asset to the Homeless citywide team,” said Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden in a press release. “Dianna authored the first City of Austin and Travis County Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) strategy that lead to a financial goal to secure 350 PSH units. Her experience will help us make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring in Austin.”

Prioritizing homelessness and giving care and services to those experiencing is part of the City of Austin’s Strategic Direction 2023. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the homeless population, the City said it was able to move more than 1,400 people into homes.

Earlier this year, to help with more efforts, the City of Austin created the Homeless Services Division within APH to coordinate within the city and with community organizations.

In October 2019, the then-homeless strategy officer moved to a consulting role about a month after she started working on the job.