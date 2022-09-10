AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, the City of Austin municipal court announced it would temporarily close Sept. 13-16 for a software system conversion. The court said it would reopen the following Monday, Sept. 19.

According to the court, no court dates would be scheduled during the closure.

The court said its public portal was retired Thursday, and the new portal would be activated Sept. 19.

During that time, the court said online payments and case information would not be available on the website.

The Downtown Austin Community Court will also temporarily suspend court services beginning at 2 p.m. Sept. 13-16.

“Court payments, arraignments at DACC, and scheduled and walk-in magistration will not be available during the time period for suspended court services,” the city said in a statement.



DACC’s Homeless Services will also be closed Sept. 16 for staff development.



“All due dates from September 8 through September 18 will be extended to September 19 for court cases with AMC and DACC,” the city said.