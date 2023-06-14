AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin said Tuesday it changed the location of Wednesday’s pop-up event where customers could pick up emergency supplies and information for the summer.

The event will be at the City of Austin Utilities Customer Service Center (UCSC) on 8716 Research Blvd, Suite 115 on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last, according to the city.

An second event will be held on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at the Customer Service Center on 1901 West William Cannon Dr., Suite 100.

The city said it moved Wednesday’s event from the Customer Service Center on Webberville Road due to building maintenance.

The pop-up event is part of a city effort to help “customers with emergency preparedness, efficiency, and sustainability this summer”, according to an announcement from the city on Monday.

The city said customers will find information, demonstrations and giveaway items, including a Solar Power Bank to help keep your mobile phone charged in case of power outages, according to the city.

Austin Water will provide pick up low-flow shower heads and faucet aerators. The city also said Austin Resource Recovery will provide BPI-certified compostable bags, reusable produce bags, recycle-themed reusable shopping and tote bags.