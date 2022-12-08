AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin’s new fire and EMS stations is ahead of its construction schedule.

According to a new memo from the City of Austin, the station in west Austin off Loop 360 near Davenport station is 85%. The city plans to open it in February.

In 2017, the city identified five permanent stations to be built in six years, based on population growth.

Two of those are finished, and the other two remain in development.

Here’s a breakdown of the progress on each station:

Del Valle/Moore’s Crossing Station

• Project complete

Travis Country Station

• Project complete

• Traffic Calming Devices

-Phase 1, removal of three speed bumps on Southwest Parkway is complete

-Phase 2, retro fitting of remaining traffic calming – pending feedback from Fire/EMS

Loop 360/Davenport Station

• Construction is 85% complete, ahead of schedule for February 2023

• Building has permanent power and water service

• Texas Gas has completed work in the right-of-way

• Solar/PV panel installation complete

• Interior finish out is underway, exterior landscaping complete

• Privacy wall and exterior site lighting is underway

Goodnight Ranch Station

• Design is completed and the site development permit has been approved

• Public meeting to review plans with the community conducted October 5, 2022

• The Design-Build contract with JE Dunn authorized on October 27, 2022

• Developer has completed constructing Capital View Drive; however, they are withholding conveyance of the road, as well as the project site, which is a requirement of the City-approved PUD, for matters unrelated to the Fire/EMS site. City Legal Staff has been engaged to evaluate available legal options.

Canyon Creek/620 Station

• APD facility (shared site) design underway

• APD reviewing budget estimates with the project team

• The AFD/EMS station design work is underway

• Construction is planned to begin October 2023