City of Austin launches emergency home repairs program for low-income homeowners impacted by winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is launching an emergency home repairs program for low-income homeowners who are trying to fix damages their homes sustained during Winter Storm Uri.

Each eligible applicant could receive up to $10,000 in repairs, according to the city. The Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) will help facilitate the program, and it will be funded through Austin Water, General Obligation Bonds and a grant from Bank of America.

The Housing and Planning Department (HPD) already helps with a variety of home repair programs for low to moderate-income homeowners.

How it will work

Together, the HPD and AHFC will be collecting applications and conducting a basic eligibility review and resource referral. HPD will use seven local nonprofits that currently help with the GoRepair! program to actually make the approved repairs.

The funds for the repairs will then be given directly to the nonprofits after all approved work has been completed, the City of Austin said.

Requirements for homeowners

Eligible homeowners include the following:

Homeowners within the City of Austin’s full purpose jurisdiction

Household incomes at or below 80% Median Family Income (MFI)

Participants must have experienced damage(s) to their primary residence as a result of the February 2021 Texas Severe Winter Storm, causing harm to the life, health or safety of the occupants

Participants cannot receive duplicate benefits through FEMA or insurance proceeds.

Applicants must provide the following documentation to determine eligibility:

Application

Proof of Household Income

Proof of Identity

Proof of primary homeowner occupancy

Proof of damage(s) that occurred as a result of the February 2021 Texas Severe Winter Storm

Repair types

Eligible repairs include the repair or replacement of the following:

Wall/Floor removal

Sewer lines

Gas lines

Water lines and/or water damage

Roof

Electrical System

HVAC units

Plumbing fixtures – including sink pipes and toilets damaged by frozen conditions

Mold remediation

Where to apply

Eligible homeowners can find instructions to apply in English or Spanish online here. If you have questions, you can email hpdcs@austintexas.gov or call (512) 974-3100 or 311.