City of Austin hosts interactive open house for revised Land Development Code

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first of two open houses to educate the Austin community about how the new land development code affects them was held on Saturday.

The event was held at the Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center. Attendees got an interactive look at the transition areas and middle housing types, transportation, parking, environment, flooding, housing and affordability and the actual revision process for the code.

It was a walkable tour hosted by the city of Austin, which followed the release of the revised Land Development Code and zoning map on Oct. 4. The city said the goal of the rewritten version was to meet housing needs and add affordable housing.

(KXAN Photo: Alex Hoder)

(KXAN Photo: Alex Hoder)

“It’s really important that we talk with the community so we can finesse and fine tune this plan to represent the values of this community,” said Annick Beaudet, a co-leader of the revision.

Some homeowner’s said they were ready to fight the changes because they fear the proposed plans would impact their community in a negative way.

The next open house will take place on Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Austin Central Library.