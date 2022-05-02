AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin welcomes all job seekers to its annual career expo Monday.

It happens from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road.

The 2021 Virtual Career Expo attracted about 100 employers with more than 4,000 jobs, the city said in a press release.

Businesses at the 2022 Expo include private companies, state agencies, higher education and technical schools and temporary staffing agencies.

Smaller businesses with skilled, customer service and labor job openings will also be there.

The city said the event’s primary goal is to reach people of all backgrounds who are looking for work and networking opportunities.