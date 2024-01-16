AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Nothing short of miraculous,” Greg McCormack, the program manager for Austin’s Homeless Strategy Office of said about the staff looking to connect people staying in cold weather shelters this week with long-term resources.

“Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center has been incredible, going into each shelter and making sure individuals there are connected with resources that could lead to housing,” McCormack added.

At least 649 people stayed overnight Monday into Tuesday at the City of Austin’s shelters, according to an update shared Tuesday morning by city leaders.

“While a cold weather shelter is meant to be an emergency response to making sure when its this cold and dangerous that we provide space for people to come inside, it also allows us to connect with a lot of the individuals who we haven’t connected with, or the homeless system hasn’t connected with,” McCormack said.

Ahead of this week’s cold, the City partnered with the Austin Area Urban League – having the nonprofit staff the shelters.

“They [people using the shelters] don’t just need a response. They need an appropriate and more than adequate response. And we’ve been partnering with the city and some of our community collaborators to provide that,” the group’s CEO Quincy Dunlap told KXAN’s Grace Reader earlier this month.

At this stage, McCormack said the city doesn’t have a specific plan at the moment to measure how many of the people staying at cold-weather shelters end up utilizing more permanent resources. KXAN will follow up with the City on this topic in the coming weeks.