AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) announced Austin would be receiving $54 million in federal funding this year.

The funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration, according to Doggett.

A release said the funding was coming to fuel the Austin community’s public transportation needs, including the electrification of our buses and other climate-forward initiatives.

“With a 31% increase for Austin in funding levels prior to the passage of the infrastructure law, we are working in synch at both the local and federal levels to keep growing the public transportation options and reach that our growing community needs,” Doggett said.