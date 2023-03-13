Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 13, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin’s Watershed Protection Department said its scientists saw blue-green algae, which might be toxic, Friday at Red Bud Isle on Lady Bird Lake and Jessica Hollis Park on Lake Austin. The algae, however, has yet to be tested, according to the city.

The department said its routine monitoring begins in June and lasts through the fall.

“Stay safe outdoors + avoid algae. We have seen blue-green algae, which may be toxic, at Red Bud Isle on Lady Bird Lake and Jessica Hollis Park on Lake Austin. It may be mixed in with green algae in other places as well,” the department said in a tweet.

Toxic algae can be lethal for dogs. Symptoms include stumbling and unsteady walking, foaming at the mouth, excessive drooling and muscle twitches.

The Watershed Protection Department has a page for updates and information about harmful algae.

“We encourage visitors of our waterways to treat all algae as though it may be toxic and to avoid areas where algae is seen or water is warm and stagnant. There is always a risk associated with any natural body of water, so it is important to rinse off thoroughly after swimming in our waterways,” the department said.