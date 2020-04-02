City of Austin establishing alternative isolation facility for first responders and healthcare workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is establishing an isolation facility specifically for city workers, first responders and healthcare workers to isolate themselves if they don’t want to risk bringing potential COVID-19 contagions into their family homes.

The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said it is standing up a “crew rest facility.” This would be in addition to the Crown Plaza Hotel, a site the city has dubbed “Austin-Travis County Isolation Facility One.” This hotel has 292 rooms, 204 of which have been specifically categorized for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine.

The decision comes as many first responders and hospital workers are making the tough choice to find alternative places to stay to keep their loved ones from becoming sick.

City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison said in a virtual town hall on Wednesday that her husband, an Austin firefighter, has intentionally moved out to keep from getting her and her children exposed to potential threats he encounters on the job.

“He’s coming in direct contact with COVID-19. I’m immunocompromised. So, between me and the kids, it’s not safe for him to come back to this house,” Harper-Madison said. “First responders are in need of a place to go. We have a place for him to go, but that’s a point of privilege and we recognize that wholeheartedly. There are families that don’t have that option.”

