AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many City of Austin employees are being asked to return to the office starting later this year, according to a city memo from Interim City Manager Jesús Garza.

Starting in early June, employees in management positions with the city will be required to work five days a week in person, the memo said. Non-executive staff that have been working from home will have to return to the office no less than three days a week starting in October.

“It is imperative, in my opinion, that we work to ensure the public’s trust. We cannot completely do so if we are not present or responsive to their needs. With this in mind, we must address the various department policies surrounding telework,” Garza said in his memo to employees.

Meanwhile, the union representing Austin and Travis County employees — AFSCME Local 1624 — says it argued against the new policy and that it was prepared to fight it.

“Determining eligibility for employees to be able to clock hours remotely is key, and we do not believe the City has put in the time nor the effort to do this. Travis County is doing this work, and we are going to continue to suggest the City model their process after the County’s,” the union wrote in a statement.

“My goal is to organize our people and our work so that the organization operates efficiently, and this is one step forward in that process,” Garza wrote.