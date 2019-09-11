City of Austin employees’ personal information may have been hacked

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An email account belonging to a member of the City of Austin Employee’s Retirement systems (COAERS) was compromised, potentially exposing the personal information of other members, according to officials within the company.

The system is responsible for administering retirement, disability and death benefit programs for full-time employees within the City of Austin.

The hack occurred on Aug. 6, but employees were notified beginning on Sept. 6, after an investigation was launched.

Private information that could have been accessed in this data security breach varies by members, but could potentially include names, addresses, dates of birth and Social Security numbers of both members, as well as some survivor annuitants and beneficiaries, according to a press release.

At this point, COAERS officials say there is no indication that anyone has been affected. It is also unclear whether this hack is related to the recent ransomware attacks which have targeted other local governments in Texas.

“This did happen and it is unfortunate but we are helping our members by providing credit monitoring services,” said Julie Barschow, a communication specialist with COAERS.

Those who feel they may have been affected by this cyberattack is eligible to receive free online crediting provided by Transunion. Click here to find out how you can take advantage.

Tonight on KXAN News at 10 p.m., Alex Caprariello will share the steps the organization is taking to prevent future attacks.