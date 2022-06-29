AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin released information on preparation and response plans after the National Weather Service provided a climate outlook for summer 2022 in South-Central Texas.

The outlook called for an above-average summer for heat and drought.

The city said it would work with Travis County and community partners to implement the Austin-Travis County Heat Plan to support the community during excessive heat conditions.

The Austin-Travis County Heat Plan actions are divided into three phases:

Pre-Heat Advisory Phase

Heat Advisory Phase

Excessive Heat Phase

The city said departments would continue to incorporate lessons learned from previous emergency events to improve response capability.

Officials said that preparing for disasters in advance is important. The city recommended using four steps to get prepared: