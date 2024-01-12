AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin recognized a local hero on Thursday by declaring Jan. 11 as “Graham Dale Day.”

Graham Dale, a former Austin resident, died last month at the age of 45 after traveling to Ukraine to assist in their efforts against Russia’s invasion. Dale was a respected member of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Jollyville Volunteer Fire Department.

Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly, who made the declaration, served at the Jollyville Fire Department as a volunteer with Dale for over a decade.

In a statement, Kelly said Dale “embodied the true spirit of selflessness and community service. His legacy will forever remind us of the importance of standing up for our beliefs and working towards a better world. I am proud to have called him a friend.”

The proclamation is a “testament to Graham’s extraordinary service and sacrifice,” a press release from the city stated. “It recognizes his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place and serves as an inspiration to the community.”

The proclamation was presented at the Jollyville Fire Department Thursday.