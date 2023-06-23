AUSTIN (KXAN) — A City of Austin spokesperson said that it could be years before the full extent of HB 2127, also called the “Death Star” bill or Texas Regulatory Consistency Act, is known.

The new law preempts Texas municipalities from making or enforcing ordinances on matters that fall under the state’s codes for agriculture, business & commerce, finance, insurance, labor, natural resources, occupations and property.

Bill author Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said that it provides “important consistency to Texas businesses by rolling back burdensome and overreaching regulations.”

“The question of whether the Legislature has pre-empted a specific ordinance or regulation will likely have to be settled by the Courts, and the extent of the pre-empts likely will not be known for years as the Court define the scope of the pre-emption,” the spokesperson said.

The bill only explicitly prevents municipal rules related to the following: