AUSTIN (KXAN) — Staff with the Austin Transportation Department gave a presentation to the Mobility Committee this week regarding a parking overhaul plan that includes paid parking on South Congress Avenue.

The presentation noted the following challenges related to parking in the area:

High parking demand with no space turnover

Current 2-Hour time limited zones are inconsistent and presents challenges for enforcement

Need more enforcement and a way to pay for it

Residential Permit Parking (RPP) restrictions are not consistent

Neighborhood street parking overflow, causing quality of life issues for residents.

Business/merchant employees have a hard time finding parking,

Many businesses along South Congress don’t have off-street parking

In addition to paid parking, the plan would also include consistent parking enforcement and affordable off-street parking options.

Staff are still finishing up the application, and plan to bring it before City Council in March.

KXAN is speaking with stakeholders about the idea, check back for updates this afternoon. For now, you can click here to see the presentation on the parking plan.