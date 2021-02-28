City of Austin, community groups hold memorial to honor those lost to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin and other community groups came together Sunday to honor the more than 700 people in the area lost to COVID-19.

The Interfaith Action of Central Texas and city leaders held a virtual service to remember those who have died and to honor their families.

“We offer this time to remember, grieve, love and encourage one another,” said Simone Talma Flowers, executive director of the Interfaith Action of Central Texas, in her opening remarks. “Though we are in our own homes, we are here together.”

It all came together thanks to the following:

City of Austin

Travis County

Community Advancement Network

Austin Community College

Interfaith Action of Central Texas

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center

Oakwood Cemetery Chapel

“We’re also here to honor our brothers and mothers and fathers and sisters, our nurses, our teachers, people from all walks of life,” said Mayor Steve Adler.

The service featured a candle lighting, prayers, songs and remarks from Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

“COVID-19 has changed our community and the ways in which we live in it,” said Judge Brown. “I hope this remembrance and time allows you to process the people we’ve lost and the things this pandemic took away from us.”

It also included traditions from Bahá’í, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, Protestant, Buddhist, Catholic, Sikh, Unitarian, Indigenous peoples as well as secular remembrances.