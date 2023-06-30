AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin said Thursday many offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Parks and Recreation

The city said all City of Austin Recreation Centers, Senior Centers as well as Museums and Cultural Centers will be closed on Tuesday. City parks, playgrounds, tennis centers, and golf courses will be open for their regularly scheduled hours on Independence Day. View City pool hours here.

Austin Public Library

Austin Public Library branches, Austin Central Library, and the Austin History Center will be closed on Tuesday. Library resources that are available remotely can be accessed at the Austin Public Library website.

Recycling, Compost and Trash Collection

The city will close Austin Resource Recovery administrative offices on Tuesday. Curbside services will not be affected by the holiday and the Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center will be open by appointment only.

Austin Energy

The city said Austin Energy Utility Customer Service Centers (walk-in branches) and the Utility Contact Center (call center) will be closed Tuesday. Utility bill payments can be made online and other ways to pay can be found here.

Austin Public Health

The city said Environmental Health Services at the Rutherford Lane Campus, Office of Vital Records, all WIC and Shots for Tots clinics, and Neighbor Centers will be closed Tuesday.

Austin Animal Center

The Austin Animal Center will be closed Tuesday and will return to normal hours of operation on Wednesday, according to the city statement.

Downtown Austin Community Court

The Downtown Austin Community Court’s Violet KeepSafe Storage program (VKS), Homeless Services, Court Services, and Community Services will be closed Tuesday. All services will reopen at their regular time on Wednesday: VKS at 7 a.m., Community Services at 7:30 a.m., and Homeless Services & Court Services at 8 a.m.



