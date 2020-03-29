City of Austin closes more park amenities with social distancing in mind

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department has closed all park amenities to follow social distancing guidelines — except for restrooms and water fountains.

Basketball and tennis courts, skate parks and pavilions are now considered off limits by the City.

However, social distancing can still be maintained at park green spaces, trails and golf courses, so they will remain open along with the restroom facilities and water fountains.

Park playgrounds and exercise equipment were closed last week.

The permanent, operational restroom structures are cleaned and sanitized multiple times a day. The restrooms that were closed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic for construction or repair will remain closed.

Over the next few days, PARD staff will install signage to remind the community of the closures.