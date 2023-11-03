AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin celebrated the completion of renovations at five EMS and fire stations Friday morning.

The Capital Delivery Services Department, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, and Austin Fire Department hosted a station unveiling to celebrate the renovations. It marked the end of a multi-year effort, as the renovations have been in the works since May 2018, when the city council passed a recommendation identifying the stations slated for renovations: EMS 1, EMS 5, EMS 7/AFD 8, EMS 10/AFD 25, and EMS 13/AFD 23.

The enhancements included upgrading existing building systems, expanding structures, ensuring ADA compliance, and enhancing crew quarters for ergonomic efficiency.

The city said the completed renovations will help address the growing needs of the community, including increased area growth, public safety, and regulatory compliance.

Austin Fire Chief Joel Baker and EMS Chief Robert Luckritz were at the unveiling Friday. Luckritz emphasized the importance of the renovations and their impact on the community.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with Capital Delivery Services, the Austin Fire Department, and other partners as we work to both improve our service delivery to the community and improve the work lives of our personnel,” Luckritz said.