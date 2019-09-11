City of Austin budget makes effort to focus on mental health improvements

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Under the 2019-2020 budget Austin City Council passed for the upcoming fiscal year, an effort is being made to focus on improving mental health in the community.

Recent amendments in the budget aim to boost funding to EMS, Austin Police’s call center training, and Downtown Community Court’s Expanded Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (EMCOT).

The funding will allow EMS to add six community health paramedics and one captain specifically assigned to address mental health calls. Additionally, it will also enable clinicians to be present at 911 call centers to assist with mental health calls.

