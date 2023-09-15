AUSTIN (KXAN) — After months of negotiation, a signing ceremony was held Thursday afternoon that celebrated the new four-year contract between the city of Austin and Austin Travis County EMS.

The deal included a 4% raise overall to start, and an increase in the entry-level pay rate.

According to Selena Xie, president of the Austin Emergency Medical Services Association, members voted 93% in favor of the contract with a majority (65%) of its members voting.

“Today, we can really start thinking about the future, and we’re already starting to do that,” Xie said Thursday. “We already starting to have meetings to think about immediately where we should be going tomorrow.”