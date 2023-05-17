AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin revealed Monday that an employee of the Animal Services Office misused family medical leave.

According to a report, the employee applied for a job with a Texas county in late 2021 and started working for that county in December.

At the same time, the employee went on family medical leave, or FMLA, from the Austin Animal Services Office. The leave ran through February 2022.

There were 13 city work days in which the employee worked for the county while taking leave, according to the report. The employee was paid about $2,315 for those days.

The city’s FMLA procedure prohibits working another job while taking sick leave from the city. Additionally, according to the report, the employee did not disclose their secondary job with the county to Animal Services when they started the secondary employment, which was required under city policy.

The city said the employee has since resigned from their position.