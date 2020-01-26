City of Austin asks UT to extend lease for Lions Municipal Golf Course

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has asked the University of Texas to extend the lease agreement for the Lions Municipal Golf Course in west Austin.

In a recent letter to the The University of Texas System, the City of Austin cited its cooperation with the university on the Red River realignment and its accommodations for the new Moody Center basketball stadium.

The city asked UT to extend its Brackenridge Development Agreement (BDA), which primarily includes the Lions Municipal Golf Course, known as Muny. The request is to extend the lease on a month-to-month basis but with a 5-month notice of termination.

The extension would allow the city to operate the golf course as an ongoing enterprise providing more certainty for the course’s future.

The letter stated that extending the BDA would allow for more opportunities for the city and university to discuss opportunities for both to benefit Austin citizens and the UT community.

Read the full letter from the city here.

In May 2019, a bill passed Texas House that would create a district for the neighborhoods that are near the golf course allowing people in the proposed district to vote on adding a tax to their utility bill allocated toward the course.