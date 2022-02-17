City of Austin approves $10 million in settlements for protesters injured in May 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council approved settlements for two people injured by Austin police officers during Black Lives Matter protests in May of 2020. Those settlements together will cost the city $10 million.

The two items on Thursday’s council agenda (57, 58) dealt with approving settlements in two civil lawsuits claiming unnecessary use of force by Austin Police officers.

One of the lawsuits is from Anthony Evans, who said he was shot in the head with a beanbag round while unarmed and while he was trying to leave the protest on May 31. Injuries from the round required him to have surgery to repair his broken jaw.

Information on the other lawsuit can be found here. Both of those lawsuits, as a product of the settlement, will be dropped.

“These settlements remind us of a real difficult and painful moment in our city,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. “It’s important that we address these two injuries and it’s also important that we make policy changes going forward as a result of these incidents.”