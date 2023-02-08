AUSTIN (KXAN)– The City of Austin and the Austin Police Association reached an agreement in principle for a four-year police oversight contract. A news release said the official announcement will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Previously, the city and APA clashed on adding police oversight to the labor contract in December. Earlier this week, city manager Spencer Cronk released a letter saying he was optimistic a negotiation would be reached.

The contract would incorporate the goals of attaining a stable environment for Austin Police officers, attractive recruitment and retention strategies and progressive police oversight, the release said.

The release said the agreement is subject to Austin City Council approval.