AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin said administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 for the Labor Day holiday.

Business hours will resume Sept. 5.

City Council offices, all recreation and senior centers, cultural centers, museums and libraries will be closed, the city said.

Austin Libraries

All Austin Public Library locations are closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.

Utility Payment Centers

Utility Payment Centers will be closed. Customers can make payments online at COAUtilities.com, the city said, or pay in a variety of other ways.

Austin Resource Recovery

Austin Resource Recovery administrative offices will be closed on Sept. 4. Curbside services will not be affected by the holiday and the Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center will be open by appointment only.

Austin Animal Center

The Austin Animal Center will be closed on Sept. 4, and reopen on Sept. 5.

Austin Water

Austin Water’s administration offices will be closed, but the 24-Hour Emergency Dispatch Line (512-972-1000) will be available.

Parks and Recreation

City of Austin parks, playgrounds, tennis centers, and golf courses will be open for their regularly scheduled hours on Sept. 4.

Please visit the city’s Pools and Splash Pads page for operational hours of pools.

The city said Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, Museums, and Cultural Centers will be closed on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.