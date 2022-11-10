AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin announced its administrative offices and other municipal facilities would be closed Friday to observe Veterans Day. Officials said regular business hours would resume Monday.

The closures included City Council offices, all recreation and senior centers, cultural centers, museums and libraries, according to the city.

Utility Payment Centers will also be closed, but customers can make payments online or pay in another way.

According to the city, trash, recycling and composting collections for Austin Resource Recovery residential collection customers would remain on their regularly scheduled times.

The Austin Animal Center and Austin Library branches will be closed Friday as well but resume regular hours Saturday.

On Veterans Day, City of Austin parks, playgrounds, year-round pools, tennis centers and golf courses will be open during regularly scheduled hours, but the city’s recreation centers will be closed.

Austin Water’s administration offices are closed Friday, but the 24-Hour Emergency Dispatch Line will be available.

The city said for questions about City services or information, call 311 or 512-974-2000. Service requests can also be submitted from the Austin 311 mobile app.