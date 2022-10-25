AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is addressing emergency call center staff shortages and wait times by making salary adjustments, adding stipends, developing a city-wide recruitment campaign, and supporting the retention of existing employees at the call center.

“In an emergency, every second counts and our goal is to get callers the help they need as quickly as possible,” Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk said in a press release. “The best way to reduce call wait times is to get more operators to answer calls. I want to reassure the community that retaining and recruiting more operators and dispatchers for our emergency call center is a top priority.”

Salary adjustments will lead to more pay for some existing 911 call-takers and police dispatcher staff to address pay compression that happened after the recent Living Wage increase. They’re expected to be implemented before the end of 2022.

Salary adjustments

The salary adjustments follow a special review requested by Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon, who updated City Council Tuesday on actions already taken by city leadership to boost recruitment and retention of operators and dispatchers. Adjustments are expected to be implemented before the end of the year.

After the chief’s request for an updated review, the city’s Human Resources Department completed the analysis of the specific pay bands, or “zoning”, of existing emergency call center employees. The recommendation, announced Tuesday, is that staff salaries should be placed in, or returned to, the zone they were in before the implementation of the recent $20 hourly living wage and pay scale movement.

Dispatchers’ and call-takers’ salaries increased earlier this year after the City Council in July asked the city manager to adjust pay rates so that they’d be in the top 25% of what those positions pay in other cities. Entry pay for 911 call-takers increased by 26% (to $22.85 per hour), and entry pay for police dispatchers rose by 35% (to $24.42 per hour).

According to the press release, for most existing employees, pay has already increased on average by 13.6%. As of last month, 100% of 911 call-takers and 98% of Police Dispatchers with APD were earning more than the market median, based on a study of similar cities, and about a third (37% of call-takers and 31% of dispatchers) were placed in the highest-paid quartile of the market rate for their positions.

A stipend was also implemented, and renewed for the Fiscal Year 2023, to pay employees with a TCOLE Telecommunicator Certification an extra $1,800 annually. This benefits all 911 call-takers and dispatchers because they’re required by state law to have a current TCOLE certification.

Vacancies as of Oct. 10

911 call-takers: 49 vacancies out of 105 positions

Police dispatchers: 21 vacancies out of 75 positions

The city’s Human Resources Department reported a steady increase in applicants for both roles following a market study, but the number of individuals hired has not risen at the same rate as the increase in applications.

Part of the reason vacancy rates remain high, according to the press release, is the length of time it takes to hire a 911 call-taker or dispatcher and get them fully trained, which currently takes several months. There are also many requirements that must be met before someone can begin either of those jobs, including a criminal background check, a drug test, and a psychological evaluation.

Hiring process

Meanwhile, HRD discussed hiring practices with APD and made recommendations relating to streamlining the process and ways to include more applicants in the hiring process by excluding fewer applicants early in the review process. The press release said those conversations are ongoing.

HRD and the City’s Communications and Public Information Office is developing a citywide recruitment campaign to promote job opportunities focusing first on 911 call-takers and dispatchers, among other roles with high vacancy rates.

Chief Chacon acknowledged the importance of the Emergency Call Center and said he’ll “do whatever is necessary to address the issues.”

Previous steps taken to address shortages

Mandatory overtime for call-takers was reduced so that employees could have a better work-life balance, and the flow of departures would be stemmed.

APD sergeants are now able to work optional overtime on their days off the answer calls.

What to do if you’re on hold with 911

The city said it is aware some 911 callers are being put on hold before their request for help is answered, but said two out of every three calls are answered within 15 seconds, but if you are placed on hold, here’s what the city says you should do:

Do not hang up. Hanging up can delay a call-taker’s ability to answer an emergency call.

Try to remain calm, and be prepared to provide your name, location, and nature of the emergency.

APD 911 call takers, who are civilian employees, gather important information that will ensure emergency services police arrive to the scene of the emergency as quickly as possible with intelligence on the situation they are responding to. They play a vital role of reassuring citizens, gathering vital information and documenting that information as quickly and accurately as possible.



APD 911 dispatchers assign emergency calls to police officers in the field using Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD). They also perform computer clearances and information searches, and relay call information through direct radio communications to officers, who rely on dispatchers to be their eyes and ears when responding to emergency calls.



Anyone interested in applying for a job as a 911 Call Taker or Police Dispatcher can do so online.

KXAN’s Brianna Hollis is speaking to a family impacted by 911 hold times and will have more on KXAN at 9 and 10 p.m.