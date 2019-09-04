City notified of legal claim after worker died falling into Austin airport grease trap

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A lawyer representing the estate of a worker who died after falling into a grease trap at the Austin airport has contacted the city about a legal claim, according to a memo from the Assistant City Manager.

Few details were available Wednesday, but the City said on June 5 it received a “legal claim notice” from an attorney representing Lonnie Deary’s estate. It said there would be more details about it in a follow-up memo. KXAN has reached out to the city for more information.

Deary, 48, worked for Liquid Environmental Solutions Texas, LLC. On April 10, he and another employee were cleaning the grease trap when Deary had complained he couldn’t breathe, then passed out and fell off the ladder. First responders got him out and performed CPR, but he later died.

According to a report, the Austin Fire Department confirmed there were hazardous chemicals and a lack of oxygen in the grease trap area.

The Occupational Safety and Health organization is still investigating what happened.

“LES was required by our contract to comply with all OSHA, City and local codes, standards, rules and regulations concerning safety. Although the City is not subject to OSHA regulations and enforcement, we are cooperating fully with the investigation,” the memo said.

Liquid Environmental Solutions had been servicing the grease trap since 2015, when it was built. A different vendor is working to clean and maintain the grease trap until the city is able to go through the process of finding another company to work with full time.