AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin announced the appointment of the new interim director of Police Oversight.

According to a city memo, Gail McCant will fill the role beginning June 5.

Interim City Manager Jesús Garza said McCant had more than 25 years of experience enforcing civil rights, human rights and employee rights.

“She has served as Human Rights Director for persons with disabilities and Lead Investigator, investigating abuse and neglect complaints, employment discrimination complaints and housing discrimination complaints,” Garza said in the memo.

According to the city, for six years McCant served as administrator of the City of Austin’s Office of Civil Rights, formerly the Equal Employment and Fair Housing Office, and most recently she served as employee relations partner for Travis County.

The memo said McCant has a B.A. in liberal studies communications from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and it said she was also a certified mediator.

“Having spent her career as a public servant, she believes developing strong relationships is foundational to everything she does, both professionally and personally,” Garza said in the memo.