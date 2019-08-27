City mulls role of a possible new climate resilience officer to address climate needs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is fine-tuning the job functions for a new position that would help the city fight the effects of climate change. Earlier this month, City Council approved a resolution to declare a “climate emergency.”

In May, City Council asked the Office of Sustainability to review climate resilience plans in other cities, look for funding opportunities and present recommendations on how best to create a city-wide climate resilience plan. In a city memo filed Monday, the Office of Sustainability and City Manager’s Office presented its first phase of recommendations including a new executive-level leadership position.

FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect again Tuesday but relief expected soon

The new position, Chief Climate Resilience Officer, will lead the city’s planning and strategy to combat the effects of climate change, will coordinate efforts across departments and be the primary point of contact for the community.

City Manager Spencer Cronk’s office recommended that the executive-level role be filled within the next six months at a salary of $100,000 to $150,000 per year with benefits.



The city also plans to immediately start identifying which parts of Austin are most at risk in the event of a climate-related natural disaster. In the past several years, the city has felt the steep effects of climate-related disasters and local leaders have made big changes in response.

Wildfires in 2011 forced changes to be made to the city’s wildfire protection plan and training for firefighters

Flooding in 2015 led to the creation of a new floodplain map that more accurately mapped flood-prone areas.

In October 2018, severe flooding caused the first-ever city-wide boil water notice and led to policy change again.

Officials hope the new Chief Resilience Officer will be able to coordinate interdepartmental resiliency efforts and be prepared to address Austin’s specific climate issues and challenges including flooding, drought, extreme heat and wildfires.

“A Chief Climate Resilience Officer for Austin could lead efforts to establish a community-wide climate resilience plan for Austin and implement strategic initiatives from the plan,” the city memo read.

The city made the initial recommendations for the new role after studying climate plans in six other cities — Dallas, San Antonio, Boston, Indianapolis, Denver and Washington, D.C.

More recommendations are expected by the end of October.