AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport want to make it easier for you to pick up and drop off visitors.

Right now, you can only pickup and drop off visitors at the curb.

According to a Thursday memo from the City of Austin Aviation Department to city council, the department has Ground Transportation Centers (GTC) on the first-floor short-term parking area. Those allow rideshare drivers and taxicabs to handle fares without bothering other drivers.

The city memo said as of May 2022, “the AUS GTC has successfully transferred more than 939,097 vehicles from the upper and lower roadway curbside of the Barbara Jordan Terminal, providing for better pedestrian and traffic flow.”

The city is also conducting a study this month to provide recommendations to improve the curbside experience for passengers and drivers.

The airport also plans to create priority access for people who need assistance getting around.

The improvements come after travelers complained of chaos at the airport due to crowds in March.