Parks, libraries could offer Austin ISD students technology, tutoring help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City and school district groups are trying to make learning a little more interesting during the COVID-19 pandemic while still being safe, a city memo says.

Austin Parks and Recreation, along with the Austin Independent School District and Austin Public Library are collaborating to figure out ways to “support student learning and after-school care during COVID-19.”

The groups’ collective goal is to have city facilities “assume some non-education functions to relieve pressures on the AISD facilities.” In order to achieve that, the three groups are looking into if some public spaces can “provide appropriate access to technology” and to analyze public spaces to see if they are fit to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

With the General Election coming in November, there’s also a consideration to move voting locations from schools to city-owned facilities.

The groups are also considering an expanded after-school care model, giving out laptops and hotspots to more students and identifying places in libraries to offering tutoring for students.

The groups meet on a weekly basis, and moving forward, PARD staff could potentially be trained as paraeducators. Talks with the city’s technology management department about logistics of WiFi access in public spaces are ongoing, as well.