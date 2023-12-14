AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council passed a resolution Thursday that directs the City Manager and his staff to explore options that would give financial assistance to low and moderate-income homeowners who are renovating their home or adding an additional dwelling unit.

This resolution comes a week after council passed phase 1 of the H.O.M.E. initiative which now allows people to build up to three structures on a single-family lot. The resolution calls for access to down payment assistance for Austinites who qualify.

The resolution was brought forward by district 3 council member José Velásquez. His resolution also directs the Manager to come back next year with an update on two prior resolutions that deal with ADUs.

“I am very proud of the work this dais has accomplished and the sense of urgency we’ve moved to make Austin more affordable for all,” Velásquez said before the vote Thursday. “This is an ongoing effort and I will continue advocating for collaborative and innovative solutions to Austin’s affordability crisis.”

Currently the city offers down payment assistance to first-time buyers who are income-eligible. It also offers home repair grants and loans.

The resolution also calls for the Manager to create an ombudsman position to go along with the financial assistance program that can help Austinites navigate the permitting process of an ADU. That last part was added to the resolution by district 7 council member Leslie Pool.

The City Manager is directed to come back to council with options in April 2024.