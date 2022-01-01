City-led weather shelters launched in Austin ahead of overnight freeze

The city of Austin announced Jan. 1 it would be launching its cold weather shelters in advance of sub-freezing morning temperatures. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ahead of a Sunday morning forecast that includes lows below freezing, the city of Austin announced its cold weather shelters have been activated for Saturday evening.

The city collaborates with Travis County, Capital Metro, The Salvation Army, Front Steps and other area services providers to offer shelter resources when temperatures dip near or below freezing.

Cold weather shelters have been activated tonight 1/1. Those in need of shelter should go to One Texas Center (505 Barton Springs Rd.) between 6-8 PM. Health screenings for COVID-19 will be done during registration. For more info call the 24/7 hotline: 512-305-4233. pic.twitter.com/63cx5IofmI — Austin Emergency Management (@AustinHSEM) January 1, 2022

Those in need of shelter are asked to make their way to the One Texas Center building, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, between 6-8 p.m. tonight. The cold weather shelter location is situated offsite, and a specific address is not disclosed for privacy reasons.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at the shelter, including masking, social distancing and sanitation practices. Anyone using the shelter is required to undergo a health screening before attending the shelter, per a city news release.

For more information on the cold weather shelters, click here.