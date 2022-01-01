City-led weather shelters launched in Austin ahead of overnight freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ahead of a Sunday morning forecast that includes lows below freezing, the city of Austin announced its cold weather shelters have been activated for Saturday evening.
The city collaborates with Travis County, Capital Metro, The Salvation Army, Front Steps and other area services providers to offer shelter resources when temperatures dip near or below freezing.
Those in need of shelter are asked to make their way to the One Texas Center building, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, between 6-8 p.m. tonight. The cold weather shelter location is situated offsite, and a specific address is not disclosed for privacy reasons.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at the shelter, including masking, social distancing and sanitation practices. Anyone using the shelter is required to undergo a health screening before attending the shelter, per a city news release.
