City leaders explain plans for implementing camping ban

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city leaders briefed downtown business owners and other stakeholders Monday afternoon about how the city will implement its reinstated camping ban.

The Downtown Austin Alliance hosted a virtual panel with City Manager Spencer Cronk, Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon and Municipal Court Administrator Peter Valdez.

The educational came just hours after Black community leaders held a news conference, condemning the city’s preliminary list of potential homeless encampment sites. Last week, the city released the list, saying several of the city-owned properties on it could be used as places to gather homeless people who are moved away from where they’re currently camping.

Black community leaders like Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison and Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion took issue with around half of the listed properties being in predominately Black and brown neighborhoods.

They say not enough research was done because many of the properties on the list aren’t within reasonable distance of the resources people experiencing homelessness would need.

