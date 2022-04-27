AUSTIN (KXAN) — Advocates for sexual assault survivors say someone in your circle has either experienced this type of abuse or knows someone who has.

The head of the SAFE Alliance, a local group that helps abuse survivors, said this is the opportunity to make a change.

“Let’s talk to the young people in our homes and in our schools about what healthy relationships look like and about consent and have friends talk to other friends about what is not okay,” said CEO of SAFE Alliance Julia Spann.

On Tuesday, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter proclaimed April as sexual assault awareness and prevention month.

The proclamation comes after the City of Austin approved a settlement in January for 15 women who sued for the mishandling of their sexual assault investigations between 2006 and 2019.

Since the lawsuit, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and the Austin Police Department have made policy changes.

If you are experiencing abuse or in need of help after being a victim of sexual assault, you can reach out to the SAFE Alliance’s 24/7 hotline at (512) 267-7233 or text (737) 888-7233.