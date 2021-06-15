City leaders discuss Austin moving to Phase 2 of implementing public camping ban

Austin police officers and other city employees are clearing out homeless encampments around City Hall on Monday. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders discussed Austin moving to the second phase of implementing the voter-approved public camping ban.

City Manager Spencer Cronk held a news conference about next steps Tuesday morning with Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon and Dianna Grey, the city’s homeless strategy officer.

The City of Austin announced Phase 2 of the four-tiered public camping ban went into effect Sunday, meaning repeat offenders of the ban may soon be issued citations. People violating the ban on public camping will first receive written warnings. If the person has been previously warned, police may issue a citation.

On Monday morning, city crews and police began working to clear out homeless encampments around Austin City Hall due to “upcoming construction.”

The city stated people camping around City Hall near the intersection of Guadalupe and Cesar Chavez were told about the construction “within the last 30 days” by members of the Homeless Outreach Street Team and Austin Police Department representatives. The city also shared those with tents on the north side of City Hall are trespassing and have to move immediately or face fines or being arrested.

Prop B was approved by Austin voters on May 1 making it a criminal offense — a Class-C misdemeanor punishable by a fine — if you sit, lie down, or camp on public property in downtown Austin or on the University of Texas-Austin campus. It also prohibits panhandling at specific hours and locations.