City leaders consider expanding ‘granny flats’ for affordability, but research indicates it could backfire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council members are set to discuss a new resolution that would loosen the restrictions on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and make them more affordable.

According to city documents, current regulations for attached or internal ADUs require at least one of the residents to be at least 60 years old or physically disabled. It also states if a space inside a home is converted into an ADU, the ADU can’t include a converted garage or a new entrance that you can see from the street.

The resolution would direct the city manager to come up with alternative definitions by February for ADUs that would remove those age, ability, occupation and family status requirements.

Supporters say expanding ADUs is a good way to expand affordable housing stock in a quick way, and it would also provide supplemental income for the owners of primary homes on those properties.

A recent University of Texas at Austin study analyzed 30 years of housing data in Austin and found ADUs are generally much lower in cost than primary homes, close to or just under the median price of homes in the city.

But there can be a downside.

“We basically found ADU policy has a mixed effect on affordability in the city of Austin,” said Junfeng Jiao, director of UT’s Urban Information Lab and one of the lead researchers of the study.

He said there are two ways to build an ADU: by demolishing an existing home and building two units on the same lot or keeping the current home and building an ADU behind it or attached to it.

The former method generally results in that ADU costing more than it would using the latter method.

“ADUs built behind existing homes generally cost the least of the group with a median equivalent value in 2021 of about $338,000 compared to $400,000 city-wide for all single-family homes,” the study read.

It notes most ADUs, however, aren’t sold separately but are instead rented out or used by the homeowners.

The report encourages tweaking current city policy to maximize building ADUs with existing homes, rather than as part of demolition and redevelopment to increase affordability.

The city’s resolution addresses that. If passed, it would also ask the city manager to come up with a new policy by April that would increase incentives for income-restricted, affordable ADUs.

It also asks the city manager to consider options for different sized units based on lot size, possible rules that would limit using ADUs allowed in new areas as short-term rentals and expediting permits, fee waivers and other incentives for people who build income-restricted ADUs.

UT’s housing analysis of Austin also indicates making an ADU too big can make the unit too expensive.

“Housing policy that limits the size of units in redevelopments may help to preserve affordable housing,” it read.

“Overall, I feel increased density is important for affordability. One way to increase density is through ADU development,” said Jiao.

The resolution would also direct the city manager to identify the staff time and resources it would take to create a list of pre-approved building plans for ADUs.

Jiao said that would help more people build them.

“That will significantly reduce the development cost, because you don’t need to hire [architects] or others to do that design,” he explained. “Also, the city probably already preapproved the layout, so that also saves the zoning and regulation costs for both sides.”

The city manager would have to speak with neighborhood groups where ADUs are not currently allowed when creating code amendments that would expand ADUs to those areas.