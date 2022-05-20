AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders will celebrate the opening of 156 new affordable apartments and the groundbreaking of another development that will bring even more to east Austin.

Mayor Steve Adler will join other officials Friday morning for a dual event at Pathways at Chalmers Courts, located at 1700 E. Third St. They’ll mark the opening of Pathways at Chalmers Courts East and the start of construction for Pathways at Chalmers Courts West.

According to a news release from the city, the upgrades at this development include central air-conditioning, modern appliances, Google Fiber service, a fitness center and a laundry facility. Residents will also have access on site to workforce development and health care services.

Once all three phases of the Pathways at Chalmers Court are completed in 2023, the city said there will be 398 new units of new mixed-income affordable housing available.

You can watch a live stream of the east Austin event starting at 10 a.m. in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page.